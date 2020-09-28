“O death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory? The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
Mr. Victor Renard Powell, 58, received his wings to fly away and rest with the Lord on Sept. 25, 2020, after 38 years in his illness.
He was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Chicago, the son of Rev. Emanuel and Johnnie Jackson-Powell. Victor moved to Mississippi in 1967 and united with the Tickfaw Baptst Church family, and later with the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church family.
He received his formal education at Central Elementary and and Central High School, where he was a member of the marching abnd. After high school, Victor attended Mississippi Valley State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in music in 1982. He also attended and graduated from Ashford University in Iowa wih a Bachelor’s degree in counseling.
Victor attended the grand opening of Epcot Center in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 27, 1982, where he was injured and became permanently paralyzed. In March 2013, he suffered a massive stroke.
Victor was always happy and never sad. He was well taken care of by his family and his doctors at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Victor was the owner of Victor Inc. Trucking Company, the Choices Project and a philanthropist, always willing to help people.
Survivors include his parents; five brothers, Tyrone (Iva) Powell, Lloyd (Julia) Powell, Rev. Emanuel (Veronica) Powell Jr., Ricky Powell and Zephaniah (Adrianna) Powell; a sister, Joye (Allen) Causey; four nieces, Lisa Victoria, Maria, Zoey and Patara; five nephews, Emanuel III, Willye Renard, Rickye, Simeon and Jerry; one great-niece, one great-nephew; five aunts, Christine Williams, Helen (Clarence) Burton, Cloteal Matin, Bessie (Earnest) Fleming and Essie (Roosevelt) Haynes; and many cousins and friends.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them that love his appearing.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.