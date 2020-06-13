Mary Louise Alexander, 63, of Summit died June 11, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Services will follow 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Church Cemetery in McComb with Bro. Jeffrey Coon officiating.
Mrs. Alexander was born Oct. 9, 1956, to James Floyd Johnson and Frances Louise Leonard Johnson. She was a member of Trinity United Church in McComb and was faithful to her church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Johnson; and her father-in-law, L.T. Alexander.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her husband of 35 years, Thomas Dewayne Alexander of Summit; two sons, Steven Dewayne Alexander of Summit and Daniel Lee Alexander and Joni of McComb; four brothers, Henry Johnson, Wayne Johnson and Brenda, Billy Joe Johnson and Bobby Johnson; two sisters, Ann Strickland and Gloria Johnson and Ben; two grandchildren, Karter Rayne Alexander and Kasen Ryder Alexander; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.