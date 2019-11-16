David Lowery 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save David Lowery, 86, of Calumet City, Ill., died there Nov. 13, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete at Peoples Undertaking Co. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 34° Clear Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News He gave all Incoming sheriff begins hiring process South Pike cruises past Pass Christian in 4A playoffs North Pike comes up short against Poplarville, ending season Friday's Miss prep football scores Kirk named interim chief Chief justice: Give judges their due Godbolt trial set for Feb. in Pike Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan shot dead in parking lot fightTeacher to serve 5 years in student sex caseVideo captured killingMan shot dead in parking lot fightHelping the homelessMom: Shot son on mendSummit police chief Isaac diesIncoming sheriff begins hiring processPike County election resultsBobby Robinson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
