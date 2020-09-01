Regina Santarpia Bryan, 77, a wife, mother, aunt and sister, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at her home in McComb from presumed heart failure, with her daughter by her side.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19 social distancing, at this time there will be a Zoom memorial service noon Saturday. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Regina was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 5, 1942. She was the youngest of eight children born to Vincenzo Santarpia and Giuseppina Lettieri, both of whom emigrated from Naples, Italy (Boscoreale and Boscotrecase).
Regina graduated from Lincoln High School in Brooklyn in 1960. She received a technical degree in business from Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit in 1993.
Regina was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in July 1973 and was a member of the McDonald Congregation in Brooklyn for four years. She has been an active member of West McComb Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses since her marriage to George Bryan on Aug. 6, 1977.
Regina loved animals, babies, gardening, watching cultural and historical TV shows and reading. She was reading the Bible actively in the months preceding her death, and in the days just before her death she enjoyed listening to her daughter read to her.
In addition to her life as a Christian, being a devoted mother is what defined Regina. She dearly loved her four children. Raising them with her husband gave her happiness and fulfillment.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Vincenzo and Giuseppina Santarpia; her two older brothers, Ferdinando “Freddy” and Joseph “Joey” Santarpia; and her oldest sister, Theresa “Tessie” Maisano.
In addition to her devoted husband of 43 years, George Malcolm Bryan, Regina is survived by her four beloved children and two sons-in-law, Hannah Lyn (Rob Rocco) Hanlon of Pooler, Ga., Leah Terése (Jacob Lee) Cox of Abita Springs, La., Lydia Marie Bryan of Ponchatoula, La., and George Vincent Bryan of McComb; her sisters, Mary Leonelli of Smithtown, N.Y., Helyn (Nathan) Bleich of Ashland City, Tenn., Ida Compasso of Tega Cay, S.C., Anna Catalano of Huntersville, N.C.; her sister-in-law, Martha Hughes of McComb; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://donate.jw.org/
