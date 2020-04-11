Ms. Muriel Hazel “Murl” Patterson, 68, of McComb passed from this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at East Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Dave Hartson officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Murl was born on Sept. 4, 1951, in New Orleans and was the daughter of Harold Perrett Sr. and Muriel J. Springer Perrett. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandbabies. She liked gardening and putting puzzles together. She also loved to cook for her family. She just loved to see her family happy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Armand “Cosmo” Perrett.
She is survived by two sons, Melvin “Buck” Patterson of McComb and Eddie Konrad Patterson of Summit; one daughter, Melissa Lowery and Albert of Tylertown; two brothers, Harold Perrett Jr. and Roger Perrett, both of Osyka; one sister, Minnette Morgan and Billy of McComb; eight grandchildren, Brittnee Lowery, Michael Simmons, Blake Lowery, Cory Patterson, Lacy Patterson, Breanna Lowery, Braylon Lowery and Baylee Lowery; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
