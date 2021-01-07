Bishop Charles Erving Tobias, 78, of McComb, died Dec. 30, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. until services at 2 with Bishop Percy McCray officiating. Burial will be in Big Antioch Cemetery.
Bishop Tobias was born June 27, 1942, in Liberty to the late Rev. Marion and Pearl Lena Tobias.
He graduated from Central High School in Liberty. He served in the United States Army with a honorable discharge.
Bishop Tobias was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa Ann Tobias; three sisters, Evangelist Everlena Tobias Horton, Evangelist Doreatha Tobias Gilmore and Otha R. Causey; two brothers, the Rev. T.C. Tobias and Deacon Thomas Edward Tobias; and two sisters-in-law, Genora Louise Tobias and Patricia Gains Tobias.
He leaves to carry on his legacy two sons, Charles Erving Tobias Jr. and Kenneth Lewis Tobias Sr. of Tennessee; one daughter, Connie Brown; three grandsons, Marcus Tobias, Mario Tobias and Kenneth Lewis Tobias Jr.; two granddaughters, Mercedes Joi Tobias and Alicia Brown; one great-granddaughter, Anyshia Patterson; one sister, Pastor Joyce Tobias of McComb; three brothers, the Rev. L.C. Tobias, Co-Pastor Marion Tobias and Prophet Elbert (Debra) Tobias; one uncle, James Henry Williams; a special friend and caregiver, Linda Butler; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
