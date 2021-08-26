Lexie M. Johnson, 96, of McComb died Aug. 21, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Murdock Smith Jr. and Minister Lexie Elmore officiating. Burial will be 9 a.m. Sunday on the church cemetery.
Ms. Johnson was born April 11, 1925, in Pike County.
