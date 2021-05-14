Esco Harold Schilling, 80, of Magnolia passed away peacefully May 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Magnolia until memorial services there at 11. Burial will be in the Bluff Springs Cemetery. Rev. Tim Buford will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Schilling was born May 11, 1941, in Magnolia to the late Esco and Irene Schilling. He graduated from Progress High School. He then attended and graduated from Jackson Commercial Business College.
Mr. Schilling worked at the Pike County Courthouse for several years before running for and being elected Pike County chancery clerk, where he served from 1967 until his retirement in 1984. Since his retirement, he owned and operated several businesses, some of which include the Magnolia Star Drive Inn, the Magnolia Cafe and the Bay St. Package store.
Mr. Schilling loved the Lord and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia. He loved being outside, doing anything from grilling, hanging at the pool with his family, hiking and kayaking. He was also an avid Saints and Elvis Presley fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Therrell Schilling; his grandparents, Doc and Ruby Kennedy, and Herbert and Mamie Schilling; his first wife and mother of three children, Carolyn Mullins, and her husband Claude.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Laura Van Norman Schilling of Magnolia; his children, Theresa Byrd (Frank) of McComb, Doug Schilling (Barbara) of Magnolia, Holly O'Brien (Tim) of Summit, and Matt Schilling (Kaiti) of Benbrook, Texas; grandchildren, Megan Smith of McComb, Michael Schilling (Kayla) of Charlotte, NC, Molly Marsalis of McComb, Joshua Byrd of McComb, Mandy Norman (Bailey) of Summit, Ty O'Brien and Bre O'Brien, both of Summit; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brantley Marsalis, Brennen Smith, Tessa Schilling and baby girl Talia Schilling, due in August; two brothers, Tommy Schilling of Progress and Aubrey Schilling (Estelle) of Magnolia; one sister, Faye Honea (Jack) of Magnolia; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Schilling of Gulfport; brothers-in-law, Mike Van Norman (Tesa), and Johnny Clifton (Paulette); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a devoted dog named Kat.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association of Louisiana-Mississippi, 14241 Coursey Blvd. Suite A12, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.
