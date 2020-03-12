Bessie Robinson, 98, died March 6, 2020, at Liberty Living Community Center.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at West Jerusalem Baptist Church with Elder David Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
“Mama” was born in Greensburg, La., on Aug. 21, 1921, to the late David and Lillian Melson.
She worked as a teacher assistant at the Jerusalem Community Headstart Center until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fabieus Robinson; three children, Lillian Adams, Melvin Robinson and Barbara Robinson Manuel; and five grandchildren.
She leaves to honor and cherish her memory her eight children, Aurtha Meese (Vernell) Williams of Liberty, Lanis Robinson of New Orleans, Betty (Leon) Tobias of Liberty, Reola Bennett of Buffalo, N.Y., Mitchell (Annette) Robinson and Alvin V. Robinson, both of Chicago, Ronnie Robinson of Atlanta and Annette (Perry) Jenkins of Liberty; one sister, Pearl Ellis of New Orleans; 34 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and dear friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.