Phyllis Adona Carter Harnsongkram, 75, of Jayess passed away June 21, 2020, at her home after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Burns will officiate and the burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Phyllis was born June 30, 1944, in Freeport, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Joseph and Louie Ada Middleton Carter.
Phyllis was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and worked as a teacher for many years. She has a Master’s degree in Spanish and a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and history. She taught English at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette and the University of Houston. She also taught at Kenner Baptist Christian School in Kenner, La., Ursuline Academy in New Orleans, and Sunday school at Calvary Baptist Church in Pricedale. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved reading, especially to her children, and her favorite book to read from was the Bible. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harry D. Carter.
Survivors include her husband of 56 happy years, Surachai (Sam) Harnsongkram; two sons, Lance Harnsongkram and his wife Christy, and Jonathan Harnsongkram and his fiancé Erin Kruppner; two daughters, Holly Harnsongkram and Susanna Harrel and her husband Jason; and four grandchildren, Keith Mueller, Annalise Harnsongkram, Lauren Harnsongkram, and Tristan Harnsongkram.
Pallbearers will be Lance Harnsongkram, Jonathan Harnsongkram, Keith Mueller, Garrett Rayborn, Scott Alexander, and Will Alexander.
Honorary pallbearer will be Tristan Harnsongkram.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus for their sincere service.
