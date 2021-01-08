Marvin “PA” Carson, 79, of Tylertown died Jan. 3, 2021, at Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Walk-through visitation is noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines. A graveside service will follow at 2 at Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ Cemetery, 2194 Matthews Road, Tylertown with Pastor Charley Jones Jr. officiating.
Mr. Carson was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Carthage. He was the son of the late Lamar Carson and the late Ruth Ward Carson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.