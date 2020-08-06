Scotland “Scotty” Travis Carona, 53, of Houston, Texas, passed away May 16, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McComb. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Scotty was born Aug. 12, 1966, in McComb. He was the son of Richard A. Carona Sr. and Glenda H. Arickson.
He owned and operated tractor work and etc. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include four daughters, Nichole Moore of Ocean Springs, Savana Jo and her husband Kenneth Wright, Stacy J. “Jolene” Carona and Stefanie Carona, all of Missouri Valley, Iowa; three brothers, Richard A. “Richie” Carona Jr. of McComb, Vincent and his wife Grechen Carona of Marshall, Ill., and Christopher R. “Chris” Carona and his wife Heather of Clarksville, Tenn.; one sister, Carolee A. Perry of McComb; six grandchildren, Alexa Moore, Michael Moore, Jayle Moore, Makenzie Moore, all of Ocean Springs, Karaline Wright and Shawn Wright, both of Missouri Valley, Iowa; and dearest friend Renee Smith of Houston, Texas.
On a sunny day, having a crawfish boil with a glass of sweet tea, listening to country music made him smile. May he rest in peace always.
