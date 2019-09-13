Millard “Pricie” McNeil, 77, of Liberty, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11, officiated by Rev. Reggie Forman. Burial will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.
Mr. McNeil was born March 2, 1942, to Willie J. and Perlie McNeil.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Eula Kay McNeil and Jeannine McNeil; two brothers, Mitch McNeil and John McNeil; and one brother-in-law, Glyn Forman.
Survivors include one sister, Maisie Forman of Gloster; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Mason and Patricia McNeil of Liberty, Eddie McNeil of Natchez, and Willis McNeil of Biloxi; one nephew, James McNeil of Liberty; one niece and her husband, Chastity and Jake Newman of Liberty; one great-nephew, Carson Ellis; two great-nieces, Taylor Ellis and Hadley Newman, all of Liberty; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Liberty Community Living Center for their wonderful care.
