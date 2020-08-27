Larry Joseph Arnold, 74, of McComb, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Larry was born July 19, 1946, in McComb to Lenox Arnold and Annell Pickett Arnold.
He worked at Titan Tire in Natchez for many years.
He enjoyed the outdoors when he was younger. He was a hard worker and loving father. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Eli Arnold; and a sister.
He is survived by his sons, Pierce Arnold of Osyka and Stacy Arnold (Jennifer) of Waxahachie, Texas; a daughter, Lacie Ratcliffe (Rob) of Summit; a sister, Joyce Calcote (Chris) of McCall Creek; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild along with other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rob Ratcliffe, Brent Calcote, Brad Calcote, Stacy Arnold, Pierce Arnold and Josh Arnold.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
