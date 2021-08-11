Robert James Culver, 72, also known as Robert James Culver Jr. and often just Junior, of Brookhaven and formerly of Tylertown, entered eternal life Aug. 2, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services were Aug. 3 at Zion Chapel AME Church Cemetery in the Caseyville community of Lincoln County. The Rev. Emma Scott officiated. Williams Mortuary of Brookhaven handled arrangements.
Mr. Culver was born Aug. 21, 1948, to the late Robert Watson Culver and Myra Hazel Thomas Culver in Brookhaven.
