L.S. Patterson, 76, of Liberty died Feb. 15, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Peoples Undertaking Co. followed by services at 1 p.m. with Pastor Zedrick Washington officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Church Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson was born Feb. 12, 1945, to Grover and Lillian Allen Patterson in Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, two brothers, one sister, one son-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Dollie Patterson; two daughters, Katherine Hollins and Gabrielle Dillon; six sons, Justin Patterson, KeNorrius Dillon, Jerry (Pam) Patterson, Terry (Yolunda) Patterson, Cornilus (Dorothy) Patterson and Orlando Patterson; one stepson, Norris Dillon; six brothers, F.E. (Martha), Ronnie (Nancy), Eddie (Dale), Jessie (Janice), Charles and Leo Patterson; mother-in-law, Ilonia Chandler; two sisters, Evonne (Willie) Bates and Norma (Sandy) Loud; four sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Debenique McCray for her loving acts of kindness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.