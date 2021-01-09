Kenneth J. Thompson, 56, of Summit, passed away Jan. 6, 2021.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Walker Family Cemetery in Pricedale. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions mask are required and social distancing is recommended.
Kenneth was born Feb. 3, 1964, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Ronnie Thompson and Saundra Murray Brady.
He was a member of First Assembly of God, McComb. Kenneth assisted with Helping Hands Ministry in Meadville.
Mr. Thompson was a U.S. Army and Marine Corps veteran, having served in Operation Desert Storm while in the Marines.
He had many hobbies, some of which included collecting old movies and books. He loved to read, especially the Bible. He enjoyed camping and all things outdoors. Ken will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents.
He is survived by his mother; his wife, Maritess Pascua Thompson, of Summit; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Matthew Thompson and Ashley, of Brookhaven and Randall Thompson of Summit; a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Warren and Justin of Wesson; a sister and brother-in-law, Selena Alexander and David Jr. of Jayess; two grandchildren, Lydia Warren and Wyatt Warren of Wesson, and a host of friends and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Gary Sudduth, Cole Murray, Justin Warren, David Alexander, Branden Alexander, Travis Batley and Hayden Alexander.
