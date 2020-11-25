Earnest Ratliff, 73, of New Orleans and a native of Tylertown, died Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Craft Funeral Home of McComb with Elder Larry Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Ratliff Estate Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 9, 1946.
