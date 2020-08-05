Odis Martin Sr., 71, affectionately known to others as “Poochie” and “Tob,” departed his life Aug. 1, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Thursday until services at 10 at Winnfield Funeral Home, Baton Rouge. Final viewing is at the National Guard Armory, Gloster, from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Gloster.
Mr. Martin was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Gloster, to the late Gertrude Martin and James Butler.
Odis leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Michelle Braxton and Latasha Martin Delmore, both of Baton Rouge, and Natasha (Roscoe) Martin Harris of Prairieville, La.; two sons, Derrick Jarvis and Otis Martin Jr., both of Baton Rouge; three stepchildren, Renicca (Dennis) Wolfe of Baton Rouge, Reginald (Shekethia) Williams of Lafayette, La., and Regina (Harvey) Murphy of Brusly, La.
