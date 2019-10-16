Bertha B. Wall 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bertha B. Wall, 104, died Oct. 13, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete with Young’s Funeral Home of Summit. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 68° Sunny Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Local ballet students adapt children’s book Coming soon: Lottery Pike invited to join opioid lawsuit State lifts burn ban but local limits in effect Toys for Tots campaign to begin McComb cop collides with motorist, puts car into business Children’s advocacy center opens branch in Lincoln County Holbrook tapped to serve on teacher advisory board Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMcComb cop collides with motorist, puts car into businessNo klink for kidsCity seeks cleanup costsYouth accused of repeat break-insMyers hired as jail adminChildren’s advocacy center opens branch in Lincoln CountyDuranta D. CarrCity board a no showPike judge recuses selfHerbert D. Grady Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTuesday McGaffeny (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
