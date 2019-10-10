Wanda Lang 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wanda Lang, 61, of McComb, died Oct. 9, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete with Young’s Funeral Home of Summit. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 86° Mostly Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News City board a no show Youth accused of repeat break-ins Chief Justice touts drug courts Amite County board gets update on Powell Road bridge Summit awarded $150K for water improvements Summit finances good, but issues found ‘The Mousetrap’ takes the stage Pike judge recuses self Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPrice plans to retireDonnis J. CarrSheila Hood PattersonTomicka Martin-BeckRowley to take over as hospital CEOFights shut down fairMcComb in search of new city clerkPike road supt. resignsPike judge recuses selfSouth Pike scores 20-unanswered points, tops McComb 28-18 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTuesday McGaffeny (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
