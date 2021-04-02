Jack Bruce Dempsey, 55, of McComb died at his residence on March 30, 2021.
No services will be announced. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Dempsey was born June 9, 1965, in Ukiah, Calif. He was the son of the late Jack Bruce and Christine Fay Wilkinson Dempsey.
He was a self-employed construction worker and a very talented musician with an energetic and charismatic personality. He could play just about any instrument he encountered. Music was his passion, and he shared this love with his biological father, Jerry Boyanton, who was well known in the McComb area.
Mr. Dempsey was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
He is survived by one son, Devin Randazzo of Waco, Texas; one daughter, Destiny Randazzo of Waco; two brothers, David Searle of Corsicana, Texas, and Billy Searle of Waco; and four sisters, Marie Harrington, Mary Wallace, Susan Maier and Jerri Lynn Holton, all of McComb.
