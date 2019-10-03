Dorothy Elizabeth Smith Hughes, 89, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be noon Friday until services at 2 p.m. at Thomson Memorial Presbyterian Church, Centreville, with the Rev. Eric Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
Mrs, Hughes was born in 1929 in Fort Adams to the late Herry Smith and Ruth Smith.
She was a longtime member of Thomson Memorial Presbyterian Church of Centreville. She was cherished by her family, friends and her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Milton Henry “M.H.” Hughes Jr.; one son, Milton Henry “Speedy” Hughes III; and two brothers, Howard Smith and Billy Smith.
She is survived by her children, Pat Hughes of Clinton, La., Connie Byrd and husband Jerry of Centreville, and Vicki Watts and husband Ronald of Natchez; one daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hughes Haygood of Norwood, La.; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Marty Willingham, Zack Karabelen, John Rimes, Cody White, Myles Simmons and Wesley Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be the elders and deacons of Thomson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Special thanks to her good friend Sue Bryant, the caring sitters and the Hospice Compassus Care Team.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.