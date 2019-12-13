Leon Johnson, 78, of Denham Springs, La., died Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery II.
Born Sept. 3, 1941, in Arkansas, he was the son of the late Mr. Leroy Johnson, and Mrs. Vinning Washington Johnson.
He was the husband of Mrs. Annette Green Johnson and was an honorably discharged United States Air Force veteran.
