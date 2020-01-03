Clyde E. Jackson, 56, of Liberty, died Dec. 24, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge
Visitation is 6 to 8 tonight at the Amite River Association, Liberty. Services are there 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Antroy Gavin officiating. Burial will be in West Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery. A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is handling arrangements.
Mr. Jackson was born Feb. 11, 1963.
