Linda Bowman Smith, 70, passed away Nov. 29, 2020. at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon is handling arrangements.
Smith was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Biloxi to the late Otto R. Bowman and Dorothy Easley Bowman.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Marcus Bowman.
She is survived by her husband, John W. Smith; daughter, Terri Smith Ashley (Nathan); grandchild, Isabella Ashley; brother, Richard Bowman and a niece, Melissa Pendleton.
