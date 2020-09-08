Mr. Charles Ray Cothern, 86, of Jayess passed from this life on Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. today at Cothern Cemetery in Jayess. Bro. Mike Alexander will officiate the services with Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 23, 1934, in Walthall County to Luther and Mamie Alexander Cothern. Mr. Charles Ray was a Master Mason in Lodge No. 383.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Lola Wroten Cothern; five brothers, Herman Cothern and wife Geneva, Hewitt Cothern and wife Elon, Howard Cothern and wife Elois, Doyle Cothern and Elton Cothern and wife Audrey; one step-son, Sonny Leake; and two step-daughters, Judy Moore and Johnnie Ann Brister.
Survivors include two step-sons, Dwain Leake and wife Kay and Dudley Leake, both of Jayess; one step-daughter-in-law, Janie Leake; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
