Alma Williams, 83, of Chicago died peacefully  surrounded by family on Jan. 12, 2021.  

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. in McComb. Burial service will be 9 a.m. Sunday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 9100 Old Highway 24, McComb.

Ms. Williams was born Feb. 6, 1937, to the late Webb and Mae Ella Williams in McComb.

