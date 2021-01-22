Alma Williams, 83, of Chicago died peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 12, 2021.
Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. in McComb. Burial service will be 9 a.m. Sunday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 9100 Old Highway 24, McComb.
Ms. Williams was born Feb. 6, 1937, to the late Webb and Mae Ella Williams in McComb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.