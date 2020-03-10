Dawn LeBlanc Talbot, 48, of Brookhaven and a native of Liberty, passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2020, at her residence.
A memorial service will be will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the American Legion Hut in Liberty.
She was born April 3, 1971, in McComb.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis LeBlanc; and her grandparents, Mrs. and Mrs. “Sip” Ivey of Liberty.
Survivors include her husband, Barry Talbot; her mother, Martha Shipley of Brookhaven; a daughter, Carrie LeBlanc of Brookhaven; a son, Hunter Hooge of Brookhaven; a brother, Marty LeBlanc and his wife Charlene of Liberty; a stepdaughter, Rayne Talbot of Pierre Part, La.; a stepson, Zeth Talbot of Pierre Part; her beloved grandbabies Presley LeBlanc, Krislynn Pace and Wyatt Pace, all of Brookhaven; stepgrandchildren, Carson and Harper Leonard of Pierre Part; so many friends left behind who she loved, including a special beach buddy friend who was like a sister, Mary Jones of Clinton, La.; another special friend, Donna Stott; and a sister-in-law who she loved, Babette Thibodeaux of Napoleonville, La.
