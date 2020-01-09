Feldon Dunaway Jr., 74, of McComb, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at Courtyard Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, until services at 11 with the Rev. Rick Kennedy and Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.
