Charles E. Beam, 89, of McComb, passed from this life Feb. 23, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb with Bro. Rick Kennedy officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Charles was born Dec. 3, 1930, and was the son of Gernie Beam and Mertle Smith Beam.
He was a longtime member of New Heights Baptist Church. His passion was education.
He was a math teacher for many years and later became principal of the Anahuac, Texas, school system. He was a member of McComb High School’s Big 8 Conference Football Championship teams in 1948 and 1949. He was a Boy Scout leader and swim instructor. He was a loving husband, father and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lucille Case Beam; his second wife, Dorothy Bass Beam; one son, Charles Wayne Beam; two brothers, Frank Beam and Bobby Beam; and one sister, Marjorie Dunaway.
He is survived by one son, Gary Beam of New Orleans; one sister, Sarah Lou Caston of North Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
