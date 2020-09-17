Edgar Leon Magee Jr., 91, passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at Highland Home in Ridgeland.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will follow at 2 at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Mr. Magee, a native of McComb, was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Jackson. He was a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard, having served for 30-plus years.
He started his career in the oil business as a draftsman and retired as an independent petroleum landman.
Mr. Magee was a member of the Delta Psi Fraternity at Ole Miss. He was an avid Ole Miss football fan, tennis player and golfer.
He is survived by his daughters, Becky Magee Robertson (Ken) of Baton Rouge and Robin Magee Geary of Vicksburg; son, Josh Kueck (Nicole) of Madison; grandchildren, Ashley Robertson Walters (Sam), Andrew Robertson and Hannah Sojourner; great-grandchildren, Silas Walters, Tate Walters, Charlotte Walters, Abraham Walters, Micah Robertson, Jude Robertson and Collin Robertson.
