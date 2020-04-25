Annie Judieth “Judy” Winningham, 74, of Conway, Ark., passed away April 9, 2020, at Salem Place Nursing Home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1946, in Fernwood, the daughter of William Rudolph and Pauline Branning of Magnolia.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Merlie J. Honea and husband Leslie M. Honea of Magnolia; a brother, Dean Branning of Magnolia; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Branning of Marion, La.
She is survived by her sons, Tony Starnes and wife Terri of Conway, Shea Winningham and wife Rachelle of Genoa, Ill., Derek Winningham and wife Cassie of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; two brothers, Gordon R. Branning of Marion and Dee Branning and wife Judy of Summit; grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
