Louise “Tea” Lenoir, 76, of Magnolia, died April 9, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. today at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at 3:30 at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Dereck Lenoir will officiate.
Ms. Lenoir was born Jan. 7, 1944, in New Orleans, the daughter of the late Louis and Pinkie Martin Brumfield.
She was retired from Croft Metals and was a member of Sherman M.B. Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marshall Lenoir; five brothers, three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Survivors include four sons, Ronnie Lenoir, Donald Lenoir, Pastor Dereck Lenoir and Brian (Tekesha) Lenoir; two daughters, Brenda (Dennis) Rogers and Patricia Lenoir; five sisters, Lula (David) Kennedy, Lucille (James) Bennett, Linda (Ray Charles) Carmel, Laverne (James) Lake and Lucinda Holloway; two brothers, Larry Brumfield and Luther Brumfield; one brother-in-law, W.L. (Alean) Lenoir; one sister-in-law, Virgie Lenoir; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
