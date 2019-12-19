Ruth Eileen Chilton, better known as “Chili” or “Chili Pepper,” 74, of McComb, passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate. A reception will immediately follow services at La Mariposa in Magnolia.
Chili was born July 1, 1945, in California. She was the daughter of the late E.W. and Ruth Mizell.
She married Herb Chilton on July 14, 1968, and worked at Beacham Memorial Hospital for 40 years. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother and she was an incredible cook. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 36 years, Herb Chilton; a very special brother in-law, Ivan Tillman Sr.; her niece, Sandy Tillman Monk; and a nephew, Ivan Tillman Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Chilton Winters; grandchildren, Bailey Brandon Winters and his fiancee Lauren Williams, and Madisen Elizabeth Winters; one sister, Sue Tillman; one brother, Don Mizell; with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the health care providers and servicers that have seen her through this long, difficult journey. You helped give her some quality of life that she so deserved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds have been set up at Camellia Estates and Hospice Compassus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.