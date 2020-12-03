Carol Haynes, 61, of McComb died Nov. 23, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Minister Burnell Robinson officiating. Burial will be in the Crump Chapel Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Haynes was born to the late Will Levi Brooks and Virginia Haynes on June 25, 1959, in Brookhaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Belinda Brooks and Catherine Brooks.
She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Tracy Haynes, Kendell (Shawntrell) Thomas, James (Patricia) Smith and Darien McGhee; three daughters, LaKeisha (Vasquez) McCray, Taneeka Issac and Meranda McGhee; 17 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers, six sisters and host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
