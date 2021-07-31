James Davis “Jim” Andrews, 77, of Magnolia passed away July 28, 2021, in Jackson.
Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until a memorial service at 10:30 at Westgate Church in Magnolia. The Rev. Jerry Gressett and the Rev. Rick Kennedy will officiate, and burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery with Navy honors. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born in McComb on Oct. 14, 1943, to the late John Ben and Thelma Gertrude Hannan Andrews.
Jim worked 34 years and retired as owner-operator of Andrews Firestone Inc. He was of the Baptist faith and served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and son who enjoyed bowling, camping and traveling. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jamie Andrews; and two brothers, Connie Andrews and C.J. “Dickie” Andrews.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 happy years, Linda Dianne Allen Andrews; two daughters, Trella Bozeman and DeNae Gressett (Josh); one brother, John Ben Andrews (Paulette); two sisters, Jeannie Reed and Marsha Hitt (Raymond); five grandchildren, Kane Bozeman, Chancie Miller, Mikell Dover, Braden Whittemore and Josh Gressett; with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
