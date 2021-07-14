Polly Faye White, 66, of Liberty passed away at her residence on June 29, 2021.
Graveside services are 9 a.m. Saturday at Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. James Ray Lawrence will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. White was born Nov. 10, 1954, in San Angelo, Texas, the daughter of the late Waylon and Myra Stegall Lewis.
She and E.O. White Jr. were married July 1, 1972, and were happily married for 32 years before his death on Dec. 3, 2004.
Mrs. White was an avid gardener and artist. Her home, yard and Amite River camphouse and cemetery are where she spent most of her time. She loved to travel in her later years and had a special love for Hot Springs, Ark., and the low country of the Carolinas and Georgia.
Her grandchildren were her biggest blessings, and she was very proud of the three of them. She spent many years cheering from the sidelines at ballgames and dance recitals.
Her fondest memories were spending time at her camphouse with family and neighbors. The 4th of July and Labor Day holidays were a special time for family, friends and reunions.
She was a loving mother who welcomed every child who entered her home. The Peoria children each held a special place in her heart, and she enjoyed and looked forward to their visits.
She loved all of her neighbors, whom she considered family: Potts and Dee Thomas, Mike and Pat Landy, Kenneth Wayne and Nancy McMillan, J.T. Travis, and Eddie and Juanita Bates, as well as a special friend, Yolanda Cooper of Gloster, and a lifelong friend, Jackie Whitaker of Dickson, Tenn.
Mrs. White donated to various organizations and charities: Marine Toys for Tots, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Mississippi Food Network and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
She was a member of Robinson Baptist Church for 45 years, taught vacation Bible school and was always willing to help with the church’s functions and programs. She was also a member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia for the past two years and enjoyed her time there with her new church friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Will and Vera Lewis of the Pulaski community in Morton and the Rev. C.O. and Pauleen Stegall of the Thompson community in Smithdale; her in-laws, E.O. White Sr. and Rossiebell White of Peoria; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Faye Massingale of Carrollton, Texas, and Donnie and Cissy Caston of New Orleans; one brother, Jimmy Lewis; and one sister, Kay Lewis Smith and husband Avery of McComb.
She is survived by her son, Jason White and wife Christina of Peoria; daughter, Rossie Johnson and husband Robert of Lakeland, Fla.; three grandchildren, Shelby White of Hammond, La., Cade White of Peoria, and Chloe Boyd Anderson and husband Kevin of Hinesville, Ga.; one brother, Bill Lewis and wife Kim of Mountain View, Ark.; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and all of her many “adopted” children whom she helped rear and had the pleasure to love; and a very special cousin who was like a sister to her, Judy Ponson of Prairieville, La.
The family would like to say thank you to Hospice Compassus in McComb for the love, care and prayers. Also to Juanita Bates and Ann Bates and the entire Peoria community for the outpouring of love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Robinson Cemetery Association, 6288 Turner Road, Liberty, MS 39645 would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
