Joseph Whittington

Joseph “Papa Joe” Chalston Whittington, 85, of Summit, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Sunday until a celebration of his life at 4 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb.
Mr. Whittington was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Amite County to Floyd E. Whittington and Carrie Longmire Whittington.
Joe attended school in Gloster and graduated from Liberty High School in 1952. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.
His work experience included general foreman at Kaiser Aluminum in Chalmette, La., production manager at Pennex Aluminum in Wellsville, Pa., and staff advisor, metal products at Valco in Tema, Ghana, West Africa.
Joe was a member of First Baptist Church in McComb and Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge in Chalmette.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Martha Dunaway Whittington of Liberty; his daughter, Kimberly W. McCracken of Mandeville, La.; sisters, Mary Lena Bobo, Christine Rollinson and Dorothy Blair; and a stepdaughter, Amy S. Wall.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Martha Newman Whittington of Summit; son, Troy Whittington of Amite County; daughter-in-law, Kandie G. Whittington of Summit; son-in-law, Michael J. McCracken (Roxanne) of Mandeville; four grandchildren, Tyler C. Whittington of Gonzales, La., Tori Whittington of Summit, Joe Walker Whittington of Summit and Carson McCracken of New Orleans; sisters-in-law, Sue Cleveland (Jimmy), June Barnett (Jack) and Carol DeLozier (Gene); and brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Dunaway (Patricia).
Survivors also include Martha N. Whittington’s three children, Brent Wall (Jodi) of Friendswood, Texas, Davis Wall of Baton Rouge and Karen W. Hemberg of British Columbia, Canada; and eight grandchildren, Matthew, Ashton, Jacob, Jackson, Hallie and Maya Wall, Benjamin and Lynnlee Hemberg and Louis W. Jacobson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.
