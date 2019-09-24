Irma Victoria Hughes Payne, 89, of Summit passed away Sept. 20, 2019, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Services were held 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Rev. Matt Robinson officiated, and burial was in Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Magnolia.
Mrs. Payne was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Pike County to the late Patrick Henry and Lillian Lang Hughes.
She was a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church and worked for Kellwood for 41 years as an inspector. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and antiques. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Donald Payne; an infant son, Randy Payne; a son, Terry Payne; a daughter, Darna Newman; five brothers, Keng Hughes, Mearl Hughes, Arnold Hughes, Charles Hughes, and Carl Hughes; and three sisters, Elmer Slaven, Annie Cutrer, and Geraldine Bostick.
Survivors include her two sons, Laddie Payne (Deborah) and Harlan Payne (Teresa); a daughter, Evelyn Payne; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend and companion, Joel Lee, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Laddie Payne, Harlan Payne, Cody Payne, Brad Newman, Joel Lee, and Anthony Hughes.
