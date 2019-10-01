Col. (Ret.) Clarke Ammons, 95, died Sept. 26, 2019, in Huntsville, Ala.
Graveside services with full military honors are 10 a.m. today at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville. Laughlin Service Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
A longtime resident of McComb, Mr. Ammons was born in Pelahatchie, the third child of Jefferson Delessup and Exie King Ammons.
After graduating from Forest Hill High School in Jackson in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was an Army Air Corps pilot. He had orders to report to glider school to prepare for the invasion of Japan when World War II ended. Clarke was a communications officer in Korea, staff officer for the Mississippi National Guard’s 106th Engineering Battalion in Monticello and served the same role for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 87th Army Reserve Support Command in Birmingham, Ala. He served his country for more than 40 years, retiring in 1984.
Clarke also attended the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
When he retired, he and his wife, Alice, moved to McComb, where Clarke built his own beautiful home on land near Holmesville that had been in Alice’s family since the 1930s. He used those same skills when he and Alice helped establish the Pike County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, providing quality homes for many deserving families. For their work, Clarke and Alice were named the Enterprise-Journal’s Citizens of the Year in 1993.
Above all, Clarke was a man who loved his family. He and Alice were married for 69 years. They persevered through lean times and celebrated the abundance of their later life by traveling around the country in a succession of RVs.
They had four children, of whom Clarke was enormously proud as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren he adored.
Clarke was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elaine Lawrence; and his brother, J.D. “Jake” Ammons.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Dennard Ammons; his sons, Lanny Clarke and David Edwin Ammons; his daughters, Patricia Elizabeth and Susan Ada Ammons; his sons-in-law, Lee Roop and Donald Dresser; his grandchildren, Shannon Flory, Jessica Hrenyk, Charlotte Olsen, Justin Ammons, Alicia Ammons and Katherine Pitts; as well as eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
With enduring gratitude, the family thanks Vada McGowan, Blondie Reese and Samuel Reese, who helped Clarke and Alice live comfortably in their home these past few years.
He leaves behind happy memories of a life well lived and people who loved him dearly.
