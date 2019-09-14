Steven Britt Jones, 65, died at Acadian Medical Center of Eunice, La., on Sept. 12, 2019, surrounded by his parents, sisters and brother-in-law.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 1 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Glen Martin of Brookhaven will officiate and a 4 p.m. burial will be in Harperville Cemetery in Harperville.
Steven was born in Biloxi on May 24, 1954.
He was a 1972 graduate of DeRidder (La.) High School. He was witty, bighearted and adored his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Steve looked forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas, when he would take a week off of work and “head to Mississippi” to spend the holidays with his parents and family.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also spent long hours watching old Westerns on TV. Steven spent the majority of his life in DeRidder, where he worked as a truck driver for Norwood Hickman and then for Ricky Day Trucking. He moved to Summit in 2016, where he lived with his parents after being diagnosed with dementia.
Steven was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Austin Jones Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Charley Carlton and Susie Warren Jones; his maternal grandparents, Malcolm Lyle and Joyce Williamson Britt; and all of his aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his parents, Billy Austin and Peggy Britt Jones of Summit; sisters, Christal “Christy” Jones, and Suzanne Jones Eades and husband John, all of Opelousas, La.; sister-in-law, Chrisy Navarre Jones of DeRidder; former sister-in-law, Renee Bailey Welch of DeRidder; nephew, Jacob “Sonny” Jones and wife Ashley and their daughters Madison and Cheyenne of DeRidder; niece, Sarah Jones Smith and husband Brandon and their children Kinsley, Kinton and Tori of DeRidder; niece, Brittany Eades Brown and husband Ian and their daughters Ella and Jillian of Arnaudville, La.; and nephew, Patrick Eades and wife Maggie and their sons Andress and Charley of Ville Platte, La.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
