Mae Frances Pittman Wilson, 68, died June 4, 2021, at Natchez Merit Health Medical Center.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. today at Traveler’s Rest Cemetery in Rodney with the Rev. Barry Thompson officiating. Due to recent events affecting the nations, only 75 people will be allowed to attend the service. However, a public visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. today at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, Port Gibson.
Mrs. Wilson worked at Alcorn State University for over 28 years as a dorm matron.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hue Etta Holmes; and a sister, Mary Hudson.
Mae leaves behind her father, Nehemiah Pittman of McComb; a brother, Joseph W. Pittman of McComb; three sisters, Glenda P. Jones of Jackson, Nafisah Abdul Aliyy of Daly City, Calif., and Cheryl D. Pittman of Turlock, Calif.; an aunt, Levoria Wells of New Orleans; special nieces, Nina Nyesha Hudson and Jena Inishe Hudson, both of Daly City, and a special nephew, Maurice Wilkerson of Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.