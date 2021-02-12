Nellie Rie Dodd, 76, passed from this life Feb. 9, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday at Riverwood Family Funeral Services, Brookhaven, with graveside service at 11 at Mount Olive Church of Christ Cemetery.
Ms. Dodd was born Feb. 8, 1945, to Marley Burnell Bowman Sr. and Gertrude Linton Bowman.
She worked over 20 years at Sanderson Farms and retired from there. She was busy even after her retirement by caring for her family and enjoying her hobbies which included gardening and collecting Navajo Indian relics.
Ms. Dodd was always known as a kind and gentle soul. She was a loving mother, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Coraline Bowman Davis.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Dodd; brother, Marley Bowman Jr.; sister, Mary Lee Smith; as well as other loving family members and friends.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.