Equilla Mark Pittman, 84, of Tylertown, died Nov. 6, 2020, at Wesley Merit Health in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Brandon Bay United Methodist Church Cemetery, 24 Brandon Bay Church Road, Tylertown, with Apostle Clayton Bullock officiating. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Pittman was born Dec. 25, 1935, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Leslie Mark and the late Tressie Mae Magee Mark.
