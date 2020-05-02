Shirley Miller Young, 84, a former resident of McComb, passed away April 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
Family graveside service will be private. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Shirley was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Alton W. and Bertha Matthews Miller.
She was the owner-operator of a small gift store and was a member of First Baptist Church in Summit. She was a proud mom and even prouder “Nanny.” She encouraged and touched many lives and created incredible memories for all that will live on for many years to come. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John S. Young Jr.
Survivors include her son, John S. Young III and his wife Susan of Memphis, Tenn.; her daughter, Bonnie Lyn Young Ingram and her husband Dwayne of Odessa, Fla.; two sisters, Maxine Lee of McComb and Patsy Gray and her husband Lee of Amite, La.; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MICA at 126 N. 5th St., McComb, MS 39648.
