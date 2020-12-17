Deacon Glenn Handy, 65, of Franklinton, La., died Dec. 5, 2020, at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Walk-through visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Friendship Church of God in Christ, 47351 Blackjack Road, Franklinton. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the church with Supt. Benson Magee officiating. Burial will be in Hayes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Service attendance will be limited according to seating capacity of the church. Washington Funeral Home of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
Deacon Handy was born June 15, 1955, in Pike County. He was the son of the late James Handy Sr. and the late Inether Lee Handy.
