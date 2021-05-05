Milton Green, 76, of Smithdale, died May 1, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Funeral Home in Brookhaven. Graveside service is 4 p.m. Friday at Brown Chapel Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy J. Wilson officiating.
Milton was born June 18, 1944, in Amite County, the son of Andrew and Edith Green.
He worked at Georgia-Pacific in Gloster until retirement.
He was a member of Parson Hill Baptist Church.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Milton T. Green; three sisters, Lorene Bell, Louise Morgan and Bettye Norwood; and a brother, James Green.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Green; a daughter, LaShay Robertson and son-in-law, Alex; four grandchildren, Aquan, Aaliyna, Aniyah and Aden; a brother, John Bates; a godchild, Ja’Terrica Wilson; special nephew, Lester Morgan; special cousins, Wiley Jackson Jr. and Roosevelt Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family would like to thank St. Luke Home Health and Hospice staff and two special nurses, Kayla and Tameca, for all their care and devotion shown to Milton and his family during his last days.
