Deborah Brown, 60, of McComb died Aug. 9, 2020, at Courtyard Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McComb.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. until services there at noon. Min. Cardarius K. Grady will officiate.
Ms. Brown was born April 16, 1960, in McComb to the late Lula Mae Jackson Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her mother: stepfather, Louis Taylor; one brother, John Edward Jackson; and one niece, Lakiesha Hall.
Survivors include one son, Andre’ Dewayne Jackson; one daughter, Mia Brown; two sisters, Jessie Grady and Delilah Brumfield of McComb; five brothers, Curtis Jackson, Kasey Jackson, Ernest Scott, Warren Jackson, all of McComb, and Chris Jackson of Summit; one great-aunt, Mary Lee Bullock of McComb; two devoted nieces, Liketha Armstrong of Magnolia and Walkiesha Scott of Tylertown; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.