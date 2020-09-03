Edith Mae Hamilton

Edith Mae Powell Hamilton, 97, of Centreville, died Aug. 26, 2020, at Field Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday at West Jerusalem Church Cemetery with the Rev. LeReginald R. H. Jones officiating.
Mrs. Hamilton was born March 3, 1923, to William Powell Jr. and Mattie Gibson Powell in Amite County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest Hamilton Jr.; three daughters, Earnestine Ham-ilton, Mamie Leanne Shack and Coris Lance Williams; one niece, one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law.
She leaves to cherish her memories seven children, Mamie Barnes, Virginia (Jackie) Williams, Rose (Donald) Wilson, Juanita (Robert Sr.) Hill, Jerome Powell Sr, Mary Powell and JoAnn Mendez; two grandchildren she raised as her own, Mattie L. (John) Powell and Jerome (Melody) Powell Jr; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
